Aishwarya Rai has reached to the top after years of hard work and unwavering dedication. She still takes notes on film sets for absolute clarity.

Aishwarya Rai and Mani Ratnam have worked together in many films including projects such as Iruvar, Raavan, Guru and Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. They know each other’s functioning style and bring out the best in each other through a set process. However, other co-stars sometimes find it quite amusing.

Trisha, who worked with Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam in PS 1 and PS 2 was surprised to see Aishwarya taking notes on the sets of PS 1 and PS 2, films that released in 2022 and 2023 to roaring box office success. When Aishwarya sat with an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion in Cannes, Chopra asked Aishwarya about her process.

Aishwarya said, “That’s for the dialogues, I think she assumed it’s for notes, but the dialogues were in Tamil, and I am learning dialogues in other language, but even for the Tamil-speaking actors they were saying that this Tamil is way more difficult than the regular Tamil. It also meant, for me, learning my dialogues quite quickly. We were there at 3AM and so much work was to be done every day.”

She further said, “Mani, who has worked with me for so many times, he would be like ‘eh, you can do it’, and I was like ‘you’re changing scenes and dialogues then and there. It was a complete re-look at me in terms of what I am saying, and I know the meaning, so I would be writing my dialogues.”

This shows the dedication of a star with nothing left to achieve. Aishwarya played the dual role of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in the film. The film featured actors like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Jayaram in other important roles.