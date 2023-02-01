Trisha Krishnan to reunite with Vijay after 14 years for Thalapathy 67, fans say 'awww this combo'

Credit: Trisha/Instagram

Popular actress Trisha Krishnan is all set to reunite with superstar Thalapathy Vijay after 14 years for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's next feature film. The two actors previously shared screen space in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi.

The new project, currently called ‘Thalapathy 67’, also marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news of Krishan joining the cast of the film. "After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir - @trishtrashers mam," the studio tweeted.

Trisha herself shared the news on Instagram with a video. One of their fans wrote, “after 14 years fav combo back.” The second one said, “Welcome Back Mam The favorite Combo of everyone! #Thalapathy67 gonna be a great delight for All.” The third one said, “Vintage combo pair adhane da.” The fourth one said, “This video is my whole childhood rewind.” The fourth one said, “Never have asked for a better promo for Thalaivii.”

In a statement, Krishnan said, "Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead." The film will also feature Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who makes his debut in Tamil cinema. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander, who earlier gave music for Vijay's "Kaththi", "Master" and "Beast", is the composer of "Thalapathy 67". The project, which started shooting earlier this month, is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe', which also includes Karthi-led "Kaithi" and "Vikram", headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan. (With inputs from PTI)

