Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia bring ethnic glamour to Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa

Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan turned heads in elegant silk sarees as they attended Avantika Sundar's wedding celebrations in Goa.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Trisha Krishnan brought glamour and grace to the wedding celebrations of Avantika Sundar, the eldest daughter of politician-actor Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, in Goa. Dressed in traditional ensembles, the two stars made a stylish appearance at the intimate festivities.

Tamannaah gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing pictures from the wedding on Instagram. For the occasion, the actor opted for an ivory Matka silk saree from Ekaya Banaras, embracing a simple yet elegant look.

The soft silk saree featured delicate woven borders and subtle handcrafted motifs, adding a touch of festive charm. One of the highlights of her outfit was the double-pallu drape, which gave the traditional ensemble a modern twist. Tassel details further enhanced the saree's understated appeal.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Tamannaah completed her look with a statement pearl necklace from her own jewellery label, allowing the saree to remain the centre of attention.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan chose a classic golden silk saree that reflected timeless South Indian elegance. The rich gold drape, paired with a matching blouse, made for a festive and sophisticated look.

The actor elevated her outfit with an emerald and diamond choker necklace, which added a striking contrast to the golden ensemble and gave it a regal touch.

For makeup, Trisha opted for softly defined eyes, glowing skin and a natural lip shade. She left her hair open in a centre-parted style, adding effortless charm to her traditional look.

With their elegant saree choices and understated styling, Tamannaah and Trisha emerged as one of the most stylish duos at the Goa wedding celebrations.