Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

The controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay’s political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to Trisha. Sharing her legal statement, Trisha wrote, "Disrespect should and always will be called out."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
Vijay and Trisha
With Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran's reamarks about her triggering a row, Trisha Krishnan on Monday slammed the "distasteful and inappropriate" remarks made by a "person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space". The well-known actress posted on her social media, a legal communiqué in the wake of Nagenthran's comments linking her to actor-politician Vijay. 

The statement, dated February 15 and issued through her counsel, clarified, without mentioning the name of anybody, that Trisha maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party. The actress's legal team stated that Trisha never expected such remarks from a "person holding a high stature" in the state's political space. 

Nagenthran is also a legislator, representing Tirunelveli Assembly constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The communiqué emphasised that Krishnan has continuously maintained a neutral stand regarding politics in the past and continues to do so in the present. 

The statement further noted that Trisha "wishes to be defined" solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political alignment. It called for responsibility and equanimity from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse. 

The controversy erupted after Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay’s political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to Trisha. The Tamil Nadu BJP chief had said, "Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen." 

The legal notice, which Trisha posted on Instagram account with the caption "Disrespect should and always will be called out", requested that her name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Nagenthran had come under attack from various quarters, including DMK Deputy General secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for his remarks. Earlier in the day, he had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone, while talking to reporters in Madurai. Vijay and Trisha have starred in a number of Tamil hits, including Ghilli.

