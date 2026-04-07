Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of quitting films amid Vijay link: 'Married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets'

Trisha Krishnan dismisses rumours of quitting films and clarifies that her career is unaffected by personal life speculations, including her alleged relationship with Vijay.

According to reports, rumours about her personal life and career, actor Trisha Krishnan has addressed speculation that she is quitting films. She dismissed reports linking her romantic life with her professional decisions, making it clear that the stories are fictional.

Trisha responds to rumours:

The latest reports about Trisha's potential departure from the film industry. The reports about her quitting show her career break and her statements about her work. Chithra reported that multiple Tamil producers told him that Trisha planned to stop acting. The actress used Instagram to respond with humour about her career. She wrote that people believe she had left movies to marry a wealthy businessman and raise four children, who turned two yesterday. The post denied the rumours through its main message, which brought a humorous element to the story.

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Relationship speculations with Vijay:

Trisha has been in the news because of her rumoured relationship with actor and TVK chief Vijay, who recently left acting to run for office. When the two went to a producer's son's wedding in Chennai together, the rumours grew stronger, as if they were confirming dating rumours. Trisha has kept her personal life private and hasn't said anything about the relationship in public.

Trisha has used Instagram to respond to personal rumours about herself, which include her previous relationship with a Chandigarh businessman whom she was supposed to marry, according to reports from October 2025. She made a sarcastic remark about her life when she said I love it when people plan my life for me and she was waiting for others to organise her honeymoon.