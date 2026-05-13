Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay

Karuppu makers thanked Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for approving 9 AM shows ahead of the film’s release starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan.

Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is gearing up for a big release on May 14, and the makers have now thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for allowing special 9 AM screenings of the film across the state.

On Tuesday, the production team shared a message on X announcing the update. The post read, “Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th (sic).”

The announcement quickly grabbed attention online, especially because Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have been making headlines in recent weeks due to ongoing rumours about their relationship. Trisha had also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister earlier this week, while fans had noticed that Vijay’s election victory coincided with the actress’ birthday on May 4.

Social media users reacted strongly to the special show permission. One user joked, “Could have asked for 4 or 6 am show (sic),” while another wrote, “Wow super bro, 9 AM FDFS first time in Tamil Nadu geography and civics for a Tamil film, thank you so much Vijay anna (sic).”

Another post that went viral read, “From asking the government for permission for his film’s special shows… to the industry now seeking permission from him as the Chief Minister. What a journey! (sic).”

The recently released trailer of Karuppu has already received a positive response online, with fans expressing excitement about seeing Suriya and Trisha Krishnan together on screen.

The film also carries extra importance for Suriya, whose recent releases like Retro and Kanguva did not perform as expected at the box office. Industry watchers are now waiting to see whether Karuppu can bring the actor back to strong commercial success.