FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu Assembly: Vijay's Floor Test To Prove Majority Begins; CM Gets 117 MLAs Backing

Tamil Nadu Assembly: Vijay's Floor Test To Prove Majority Begins; CM Gets 117 MLAs Backing

Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refuse? What do labour laws say about it?

Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refu

PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition

PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay

Karuppu makers thanked Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for approving 9 AM shows ahead of the film’s release starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 13, 2026, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is gearing up for a big release on May 14, and the makers have now thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for allowing special 9 AM screenings of the film across the state.

On Tuesday, the production team shared a message on X announcing the update. The post read, “Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th (sic).”

The announcement quickly grabbed attention online, especially because Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have been making headlines in recent weeks due to ongoing rumours about their relationship. Trisha had also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister earlier this week, while fans had noticed that Vijay’s election victory coincided with the actress’ birthday on May 4.

Social media users reacted strongly to the special show permission. One user joked, “Could have asked for 4 or 6 am show (sic),” while another wrote, “Wow super bro, 9 AM FDFS first time in Tamil Nadu geography and civics for a Tamil film, thank you so much Vijay anna (sic).”

Another post that went viral read, “From asking the government for permission for his film’s special shows… to the industry now seeking permission from him as the Chief Minister. What a journey! (sic).”

The recently released trailer of Karuppu has already received a positive response online, with fans expressing excitement about seeing Suriya and Trisha Krishnan together on screen.

The film also carries extra importance for Suriya, whose recent releases like Retro and Kanguva did not perform as expected at the box office. Industry watchers are now waiting to see whether Karuppu can bring the actor back to strong commercial success.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refuse? What do labour laws say about it?
Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refu
PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition
PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, here's why
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, here's why
'Arijit Singh has no corruption, jealously, insecurity': Qazi Touqeer makes big statement on star singer after he retires from playback singing
'Arijit Singh has no corruption, jealously': Qazi Touqeer makes big statement
Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay
Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Vijay
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement