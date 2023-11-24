Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologised for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on Trisha. The actress reacted to his apology and shared it on her social media.

Actress Trisha Krishnan reacted to the apology of actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his misogynistic remarks against her. Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, actor Trisha took to her X handle and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

Here's the tweet

To err is human,to forgive is divine — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 24, 2023

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued a summon to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station. The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan.

The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

After summons were issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement asking for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.