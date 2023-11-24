Headlines

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans set to release Hardik Pandya, star all-rounder may go to....

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

7 Bollywood blockbusters based on father-son relationship

8 plants that repel mosquitoes

8 herbs to prevent bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

Hi Papa trailer: Nani's 'adorable bond' with daughter, Mrunal Thakur's attempt to fit in leave fans emotional

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologised for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on Trisha. The actress reacted to his apology and shared it on her social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Trisha Krishnan reacted to the apology of actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his misogynistic remarks against her. Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, actor Trisha took to her X handle and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

Here's the tweet

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued a summon to Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station. The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan.

READ: Mansoor Ali Khan dismisses Trisha Krishnan's outrage on his 'sexist' comment: 'I didn’t say anything wrong'

The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.

After summons were issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement asking for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection. Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Anahat Singh, youngest National Champion in Squash in 23 years

JEE Advanced 2024: Registration to begin on April 21 at jeeadv.ac.in, check important dates here

WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks, clusters of pneumonia in children

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

This superstar married co-star while still married to first wife, had kids outside marriage, his own daughter hated him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE