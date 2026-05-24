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Trisha Krishnan on being 'the common factor' in Vijay, Suriya, Ajith Kumar's biggest hits Leo, Karuppu, Good Bad Ugly

Trisha Krishnan has been the leading lady in the highest-grossing films of Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya, with Leo grossing Rs 605.9 crore, Good Bad Ugly earning Rs 248.25 crore, and Karuppu crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide. Trisha is also the rumoured patner of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2026, 03:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Trisha Krishnan on being 'the common factor' in Vijay, Suriya, Ajith Kumar's biggest hits Leo, Karuppu, Good Bad Ugly
Trisha Krishnan is leading lady in Vijay's Leo, Suriya's Karuppu, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly
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Fresh off the success of her latest release Karuppu, Trisha Krishnan has now reacted to fans calling her the "common factor" behind the highest-grossing films of Tamil superstars Vijay, Suriya, and Ajith Kumar. Widely regarded as three of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, the trio share an interesting box office connection - Trisha has starred as the leading lady in each of their all-time highest-grossing films, making the coincidence a major talking point among fans.

Vijay, Suriya, Ajith's biggest hits are Leo, Karuppu, Good Bad Ugly

In 2023, Vijay scored his career's biggest blockbuster with Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller, which featured Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, went on to gross a massive Rs 605.90 crore worldwide. Trisha also starred in the 2025 action comedy Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which earned Rs 248.25 crore globally and became Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing film. Adding to the streak, she is now part of Karuppu, with the RJ Balaji directorial already crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office and becoming the biggest hit of Suriya.

Trisha is 'the common factor' in Vijay, Suriya, Ajith's highest-grossing films

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan reacted to fans calling her the common link behind the biggest box office successes of Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya. A fan post circulating online read, "Vijay’s Highest Grosser (Leo), Ajith's Highest Grosser (GBU), Suriya's Highest Grosser (Karuppu). The Common Factor - Trisha." Executive producer Aditi Ravindranath later shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "One & only @trishakrishnan," along with crown, blast, and sparkle emojis, while tagging the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Trisha subsequently re-shared the story on her own Instagram account and responded with a heart emoji.

Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship

Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha have been in the spotlight this year after their joint appearance at a wedding in March after Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for divorce. Earlier this month, Trisha also attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, reigniting their dating rumours. Rumours about Vijay and Trisha being in a relationship have circulated for years, largely due to their popular on-screen pairing in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), and their off-screen camaraderie.

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