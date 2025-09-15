Old video of Trisha Krishnan saying she wants to become Tamil Nadu CM goes viral after Vijay's TVK wins 2026 state elections - Watch

As Thalapathy Vijay prepares to take charge as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister after TVK's historic win in the 2026 state elections, an old video of Trisha Krishnan, his rumoured girlfriend, has resurfaced, in which she playfully expresses her wish to lead the state one day.

Vijay has pulled off a stunning political debut as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest force in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections, clinching 107 seats in the 234-member assembly. With the majority mark set at 118, the Jana Nayagan star is now expected to court smaller parties to secure the numbers needed to form the government. As Thalapathy Vijay prepares to take charge as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister, an old video of Trisha Krishnan, his rumoured girlfriend, has resurfaced, in which she playfully expresses her wish to lead the state one day.

When Trisha Krishnan said she wanted to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

In a throwback interview from 2004, shot during the early phase of Trisha's career, the actor was quizzed about her ambitions and long-term goals, and her answer was both bold and playful. She said she aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu within the next ten years, joking, "I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years." When asked what she would do after taking office, Trisha quipped with her trademark wit, "First, you all vote and elect me, then I’ll tell you."

Watch the viral video

Trisha visited Vijay's Chennai home to celebarate his victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections

Trisha, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4, visited Vijay's Chennai home in the afternoon after early trends indicated his victory in the 2026 state elections. She was seen arriving in her car at the actor-politician's home to congratulate him and join his family in the celebrations. Earlier in the day, the Ponniyin Selvan actress visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati to offer prayers and seek blessings on her birthday.

Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship

Rumours about Vijay and Trisha being in a relationship have circulated for years, largely due to their popular on-screen pairing in multiple films like the 2004 sports action drama Ghilli and the 2023 action thriller Leo and their off-screen camaraderie. The buzz intensified after they attended a wedding reception together in Chennai in March 2026, just a few days after Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for a divorce, seeking to end their 27-year marriage. For those unversed, Vijay tied the knot with Sangeetha in 1999 and they share two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. Despite the intense speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours about their relationship.

READ | Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush extend heartfelt wishes to Vijay's TVK for resounding victory in Tamil Nadu elections 2026