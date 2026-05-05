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Trisha Krishnan is 'lucky mascot' of Vijay, Charmme Kaur makes big statement amid his iconic victory at Tamil Nadu polls

Charmme Kaur called Trisha Krishnan a 'lucky mascot' on her birthday as Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu, sparking online buzz and celebrations.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 05, 2026, 11:14 AM IST

Trisha Krishnan is 'lucky mascot' of Vijay, Charmme Kaur makes big statement amid his iconic victory at Tamil Nadu polls
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Producer Charmme Kaur wishes actress Trisha Krishnan on her 43rd birthday, which also coincides with a major political milestone for Vijay, whose party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, delivered a strong debut performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Adding to the buzz, producer Charmme Kaur called Trisha a 'lucky mascot' in her birthday message, linking the occasion to Vijay’s electoral success.

Charmme Kaur’s birthday wish goes viral:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Charmme Kaur shared a photo with Trisha on her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note calling her a 'lucky mascot.' She said the day was one of 'special celebrations,' suggesting that Trisha’s birthday coinciding with TVK’s success made it even more memorable. Her post quickly caught attention on social media, fueling conversations among fans.

Wishes pour in from the film industry:

Before Charmme actress Lakshmi Manchu also wished Trisha and wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account that Trisha is 'gorgeous and graceful' and noted that the timing of the political victory made it a 'double celebration.' These messages from friends and family make Trisha's birthday more special, along with Vijay's party and TVK's victory in the assembly election.

Also read: Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react

Trisha's temple visit:

On her big day, she celebrated spiritually by visiting Tirumala Temple, continuing her annual tradition. Later in the day, she was seen arriving at Vijay’s residence in Chennai’s Neelankarai area. Outside the Vijay residence, there was media she didn't acknowledge, but before hiding and entering, she greeted them with a smile.

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