Trisha Krishnan heartbroken after K Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘We were just sharing a meal together yesterday’

Trisha Krishnan mourned the sudden death of veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, revealing that she had shared a meal with him just a day before his passing.

At the age of 73, veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday after experiencing a heart attack. Actor Trisha Krishnan is among the many celebrities who have paid poignant tributes to him, leaving the Tamil cinema industry in sadness.

Trisha Krishnan remembers her final meeting with K Bhagyaraj

Trisha posted a story that she wrote, 'RIP dear Bhagyaraj sir. It is hard to believe we were just sharing a meal yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today. All my love and strength to Poornima Maam, Shanthanu, Amlu and Kiki.'

Bhagyaraj recently travelled to Goa to attend the wedding festivities of the daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar. Along with a number of others from the film industry, Trisha attended the event. Later, a wedding video appeared on social media, featuring Bhagyaraj giving veteran actor Chiranjeevi a heartfelt greeting. Pictures from the festivities also showed Trisha with Aarti Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Bhagyaraj apparently experienced a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest after the incident, was sent to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, and died there. His son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya, and wife, former performer Poornima Bhagyaraj, survive him.

Tamil Nadu government announces state honours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed grief over Bhagyaraj's demise and announced that the veteran filmmaker would be accorded state honours during his final rites in recognition of his contribution to Tamil cinema. Vijay honoured Bhagyaraj's decades-long work as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer in a post on X, calling his passing an 'irreplaceable loss' to the cinema industry.

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Widely known as the 'King of Screenplay,' Bhagyaraj earned acclaim for portraying relatable middle-class characters through emotionally engaging stories and witty dialogue. He made his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal (1979) and went on to deliver several acclaimed films, including Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Chinna Veedu (1985), and Enga Chinna Rasa (1987). His passing comes just 17 days after the death of his mentor, acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, marking another significant loss for Tamil cinema.