FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Thalapathy Vijay's parents make first statement as TVK heads for historic win in Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'He is going to be Chief Minister'

Vijay's parents make first statement after TVK's historic win in TN elections

'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Composer Mohsin Shaikh on reuniting with director for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after Coolie No 1

'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Mohsin Shaikh from Javed-Mohsin

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma turns nets mishap into heartwarming moment, gesture goes viral

Rohit Sharma turns nets mishap into heartwarming moment, gesture goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory', says Lakshmi Manchu: 'Double celebrations for you'

Lakshmi Manchu wished Trisha Krishnan on her birthday, linking it to TVK’s strong early lead in Tamil Nadu election trends under Vijay’s leadership, calling it a 'double celebration' for her.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 04, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory', says Lakshmi Manchu: 'Double celebrations for you'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026, actress Lakshmi Manchu wished Trisha Krishnan a happy birthday, especially linking it with the strong early performance of Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends.

Lakshmi Manchu’s birthday wish:

Lakshmi shared a heartfelt message on her X account (formerly Twitter) and she said Trisha is 'gorgeous and graceful,' while highlighting how this year’s birthday felt extra special. Lakshmi wrote that Trisha received her best birthday gift because early counting results showed TVK leading in multiple electoral seats. She expressed her wish for her friend to experience a magical year because the day marked a special double celebration.

Trisha’s birthday celebrations:

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who turned 43 on May 4, marked her birthday with her usual tradition of visiting the Tirumala temple for darshan. She was later seen in Chennai, arriving at Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai after her temple visit. Dressed initially in a white kurta suit and later seen in a green outfit, she quietly entered his home without speaking to the media but was seen smiling.

Also read: Sunil Pal breaks silence after being 'humiliated' by Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan becomes butt of jokes'

Trisha and Vijay share a long cinematic history, having worked together in popular films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. Their first reunion after many years happened when they played husband and wife roles in Leo (2023), which provided them with a nostalgic connection through Trisha's special song sequence in The GOAT (2024). Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999, and they have two children. However, rumours about his personal life and alleged link with Trisha have often circulated on social media, especially after reports of marital discord surfaced earlier this year. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory', says Lakshmi Manchu: 'Double celebrations for you'
Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory'
Thalapathy Vijay's parents make first statement as TVK heads for historic win in Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'He is going to be Chief Minister'
Vijay's parents make first statement after TVK's historic win in TN elections
West Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: CM Mamata Banerjee leads in Bhabanipur; Check constituency-wise winner list
West BengalWest Bengal Election Result 2026 LIVE: Check winner list
'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Composer Mohsin Shaikh on reuniting with director for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after Coolie No 1
'Working with David Dhawan is like homecoming': Mohsin Shaikh from Javed-Mohsin
West Bengal Election Results 2026: RG Kar rape victim's mother Ratna Debnath leads with 56,000 votes in Panihati against TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh
West Bengal Election Results 2026: Ratna Debnath leads with 56,000 votes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement