Trisha Krishnan has got 'best birthday gift' with Vijay's TVK 'massive victory', says Lakshmi Manchu: 'Double celebrations for you'

Lakshmi Manchu wished Trisha Krishnan on her birthday, linking it to TVK’s strong early lead in Tamil Nadu election trends under Vijay’s leadership, calling it a 'double celebration' for her.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026, actress Lakshmi Manchu wished Trisha Krishnan a happy birthday, especially linking it with the strong early performance of Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends.

Lakshmi Manchu’s birthday wish:

Lakshmi shared a heartfelt message on her X account (formerly Twitter) and she said Trisha is 'gorgeous and graceful,' while highlighting how this year’s birthday felt extra special. Lakshmi wrote that Trisha received her best birthday gift because early counting results showed TVK leading in multiple electoral seats. She expressed her wish for her friend to experience a magical year because the day marked a special double celebration.

Trisha’s birthday celebrations:

Actress Trisha Krishnan, who turned 43 on May 4, marked her birthday with her usual tradition of visiting the Tirumala temple for darshan. She was later seen in Chennai, arriving at Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai after her temple visit. Dressed initially in a white kurta suit and later seen in a green outfit, she quietly entered his home without speaking to the media but was seen smiling.

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Trisha and Vijay share a long cinematic history, having worked together in popular films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. Their first reunion after many years happened when they played husband and wife roles in Leo (2023), which provided them with a nostalgic connection through Trisha's special song sequence in The GOAT (2024). Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999, and they have two children. However, rumours about his personal life and alleged link with Trisha have often circulated on social media, especially after reports of marital discord surfaced earlier this year.