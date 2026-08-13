Trisha Krishnan drops cryptic messages after Vijay's wife withdraws divorce case: 'Drama at this age'

Trisha Krishnan shared two mysterious Instagram messages days after Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew her divorce petition against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay.

Actor Trisha Krishnan has caught attention on social media after sharing two cryptic posts on Instagram. Her posts came just days after Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew her divorce petition against her husband, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay.

Neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly commented on the ongoing speculation surrounding them.

Trisha’s cryptic Instagram posts

One of Trisha’s Instagram Stories read, “Drama at this age is embarrassing … Go make some money and find peace.” She did not mention anyone by name or explain what she was referring to.

In another post, which she reshared with an evil-eye emoji, Trisha wrote, “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for.” The timing of the posts has led to several reactions online, especially amid the recent developments in Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage.

Vijay’s wife withdraws divorce petition

Sangeetha withdrew her divorce petition against Vijay four days before Trisha’s latest Instagram posts.

According to court records, Sangeetha appeared through video conference before the Family Court in Chengalpattu and told the court that she did not want to continue with the case. She also filed a petition seeking to withdraw it.

Vijay’s lawyer did not object to the request. The court allowed Sangeetha to withdraw the case while keeping the option open for her to file it again in the future.

The court order did not mention why she decided to withdraw the petition.

What did Sangeetha allege in her petition?

Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February 2026 after more than two decades of marriage to Vijay. The couple got married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

In her petition, Sangeetha accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with a female actor. She alleged that the situation caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and breach of marital trust.”

She claimed Vijay had initially promised to end the alleged relationship but continued it. The petition also mentioned emotional neglect, public humiliation, mental cruelty and constructive desertion. Sangeetha had sought permanent alimony, residential rights and other reliefs. She also requested that the proceedings be held in camera to protect the privacy of those involved.

The petition did not publicly name the actress. However, Trisha’s name became linked to the allegations because of longstanding speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay.

Why are Vijay and Trisha being linked?

The speculation around Vijay and Trisha gained fresh attention after the divorce petition became public. The two were later spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai. Trisha was also seen at Vijay’s residence on the day Tamil Nadu’s election results were announced, which was also her birthday.

She later attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony after he became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, further fuelling rumours. The two actors have also worked together in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and Leo.

In June, Trisha wished Vijay on his 52nd birthday, once again drawing attention from fans and social media users. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed the rumours about their relationship.