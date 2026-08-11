Trisha Krishnan breaks silence after Udhayanidhi Stalin remark controversy: 'Drama at this age is embarrassing'

After DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was sued for allegedly making insulting remarks about her and TVK chief Vijay, actor Trisha Krishnan posted cryptic messages on social media about avoiding controversy.

Actor Trisha Krishnan has made her first social media posts since a controversial remark involving her and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin went viral. She shared family celebration pictures alongside cryptic messages on Instagram.

Cryptic Instagram posts address recent drama

By reposting two mysterious quotes on her Instagram Stories, Trisha made a comeback to social media. One article said, 'Drama at this age is embarrassing, Go make some money and find peace.' 'What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for,' said another statement accompanied by an evil eye emoji.



Additionally, her mother, Uma Krishnan Ganapathy, tweeted a mysterious note advising people to exercise, mind their own business and prioritise their own wellbeing. Even after legal action was initiated in relation to the controversy, Trisha had not said anything before these posts.

Grandmother’s 98th birthday celebration

Trisha's social media post was mostly motivated by her maternal grandmother's 98th birthday. She posted pictures of her family and dog, Izzy, gathering around a golden candle-topped birthday cake.

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Background on the Udhayanidhi Stalin remark controversy

When protesters began screaming Trisha's name during a Cauvery water crisis demonstration, the scandal erupted. Before making it clear that he was only referring to the Cauvery River, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin is said to have made a double-entendre statement.



TVK, Vijay's political party's women's wing, filed a police case against Udhayanidhi in Thanjavur for his remarks after the event. Before being freed on bond, Udhayanidhi was held and interrogated at the Sengipatti Police Station for approximately an hour. The DMK party refuted the accusations, claiming that the remarks were inaccurate and concentrated on how the administration operates rather than specifically criticising any one person.