Triptii Dimri turns 31: Prabhas wishes best for Spirit co-star, fans go gaga over their chemistry

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'
Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'
The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh defends film against propaganda claims: 'I will quit filmmaking if...'
Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape, forced feeding of intoxicating substance
'Came out with overconfidence': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Team India after crushing defeat against South Africa in Super 8
O'Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vishal Bhardwaj film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide
Zareen Khan cancels her Islamic birthday celebration in Ramadan 2026: 'Please keep my Mom in your prayers'
India urges nationals to leave Islamic State over US-Iran military escalation fears
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma gets trolled, video of clapping after all-rounder's dismissal goes viral
SIR in Tamil Nadu: EC publishes final electoral rolls; 4.2 lakh names dropped; here's how to check your name
ENTERTAINMENT
Triptii Dimri wished her Spirit co-star Prabhas a happy birthday on social media. Fans loved her warm message. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Prabhas and Triptii in lead roles and has created excitement ahead of its release.
Actor Prabhas recently wished his Spirit co-star Triptii Dimri a very happy birthday on social media. He shared a photo of Triptii and wrote a warm message, expressing his good wishes for her year ahead. Fans loved the gesture, and many responded with excitement and admiration for the friendly bond between the two stars.
Triptii celebrated her birthday recently, and her social media was filled with warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Prabhas’s message stood out because it highlighted the growing friendship and respect between the two actors. Fans were quick to react, praising both their camaraderie and professionalism, and many shared excitement about seeing them together on-screen.
Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema. Prabhas plays the male lead, and Triptii Dimri is the female lead. The film also features actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. Fans are particularly curious about the chemistry between Prabhas and Triptii, as this is their first project together.
Triptii joined the film after Deepika Padukone left due to creative differences. She expressed that she feels honoured to be part of Spirit and is excited to work alongside Prabhas. The birthday wishes they exchanged on social media have increased fan interest, showing both friendship and dedication between the co-stars.
Also read: Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics
The exchange of birthday wishes has added to the excitement around Spirit. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo together on-screen and are counting down to the film’s release. The warm messages reflect the strong bond between Triptii and Prabhas and have built anticipation for one of the most-awaited movies in Indian cinema.