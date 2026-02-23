FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri turns 31: Prabhas wishes best for Spirit co-star, fans go gaga over their chemistry

Triptii Dimri wished her Spirit co-star Prabhas a happy birthday on social media. Fans loved her warm message. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Prabhas and Triptii in lead roles and has created excitement ahead of its release.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Triptii Dimri turns 31: Prabhas wishes best for Spirit co-star, fans go gaga over their chemistry
Actor Prabhas recently wished his Spirit co-star Triptii Dimri a very happy birthday on social media. He shared a photo of Triptii and wrote a warm message, expressing his good wishes for her year ahead. Fans loved the gesture, and many responded with excitement and admiration for the friendly bond between the two stars.

Birthday celebrations and fan love:

Triptii celebrated her birthday recently, and her social media was filled with warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities. Prabhas’s message stood out because it highlighted the growing friendship and respect between the two actors. Fans were quick to react, praising both their camaraderie and professionalism, and many shared excitement about seeing them together on-screen.

Anticipation for spirit:

Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema. Prabhas plays the male lead, and Triptii Dimri is the female lead. The film also features actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj. Fans are particularly curious about the chemistry between Prabhas and Triptii, as this is their first project together.

Triptii joined the film after Deepika Padukone left due to creative differences. She expressed that she feels honoured to be part of Spirit and is excited to work alongside Prabhas. The birthday wishes they exchanged on social media have increased fan interest, showing both friendship and dedication between the co-stars.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics

Fans eager for the release:

The exchange of birthday wishes has added to the excitement around Spirit. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo together on-screen and are counting down to the film’s release. The warm messages reflect the strong bond between Triptii and Prabhas and have built anticipation for one of the most-awaited movies in Indian cinema.

