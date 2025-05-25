According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has finally cleared the film with a U/A certificate after 16 major changes before getting the go-ahead.

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to sizzle on the big screen with Dhadak 2, the sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak. For the first time, the two will be sharing the screen space for the movie, directed by Shazia Iqbal under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. As the anticipation around the grows, there is the latest update around its censorship. According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has finally cleared the film with a U/A certificate, after 16 major changes before getting a go-ahead.

Reportedly, Dhadak 2 underwent several edits to address concerns flagged by the CBFC. A dialogue with political undertones was reworked to avoid references to any public figure. Even caste-related terms were muted or replaced with alternatives to avoid hurting sentiments. A religious dialogue was modified from "Dharam ka kaam hai" to "Punya ka kaam hai". A couplet by Tulsidas in a song was replaced with a verse about quiet resistance. The line "3,000 years of backlog will not be cleared in just 70 years" was toned down to "the backlog of age-old discrimination will not be cleared in just 70 years."

There have been several other edits that involved removing a dog's blue colour in a mystical scene. The 16 seconds were chopped from an insult scene. A violent scene against a woman with a black screen was replaced. Also, the disclaimer at the start of the film has been extended to 1 minute and 51 seconds, which is now read aloud.

Dhadak 2 was announced last year and its motion poster was well-appreciated by fans. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a captivating motion poster featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The poster shows Siddhant and Triptii's characters embracing, with a poignant voiceover by Siddhant’s character, Neelesh, who says, "Jo sapna tum dekh rahi ho Vidhi, usme mere liye koi jagah nahi hai," which translates to "The dream that you have, Vidhi, there's no place for me in it." Triptii's character, Vidhi, responds with a heart-wrenching question, "Toh phir yeh bhi bata do Neelesh, ki in feelings ka kya karun," meaning "Then tell me, Neelesh, what to do with these feelings?"



Dhadak 2 was initially slated to release on November 22, 2024. After multiple delays, the makers are yet to announce the final release date.