Triptii Dimri's rumoured beau Sam Merchant agrees with post trolling Kartik Aaryan's 'bhikhari' look: 'Saiyaara ne...'

As Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has totally taken the internet by storm. Fans are unstoppable, flooding social media with posts, memes, and reels showcasing their love for the film. The movie’s emotional storyline, soulful music and performances have touched millions of hearts. Amid this, a meme has been doing rounds where Saiyaara’s success was compared to Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming untitled romantic film with Sreeleela. However, it caught major attention when it resonated with Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.



A Reddit user shared the meme post, which trolled Kartik’s intense look in long hair and beard look for his upcoming untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu. His look was compared to that of a beggar’s, and criticised how his attempt to create buzz went awry with Saiyaara ending up stealing the spotlight. The caption read: “Bhai pura time bhikhari look mai hype banata reh gaya. Udhar Saiyaara ne baazi maar li." What made news was Triptii’s rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant dropping several laughing emojis in the comments section, sparking mixed reactions online.





Earlier, it was initially reported that Triptii Dimri was considered for Kartik’s film; she even participated in look tests. Later, it was confirmed by director Anurag Basu that she would no longer be part of the project, sparking rumours that her bold scenes in Animal led to her exit from the film. However, Basu refuted those claims and showered admiration for Triptii as an actress and mentioned that they remain friends.

The recent activity by Triptii’s boyfriend, liking a post trolling Kartik, has garnered reactions from netizens. A user commented, “Kartik and Tripti definitely had a fallout” A second user reacted, “Is this because Tripti got replaced from this movie? As someone mentioned it is Tripti's boyfriend who commented.” “Bare minimum when your girlfriend has been rumoured to be miffed and mishandled by him,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming romantic drama, initially expected to release around Diwali this year, has been facing delays. The film, once set to be titled Aashiqui 3 ,remains untitled as of now.