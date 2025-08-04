Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says 'we are shocked and...'

Emergency services quickly arrived, but despite their efforts, the man couldn’t be saved. He was declared dead on the spot.

A man in his 40s tragically died on Saturday night during Oasis’ sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London. Reports say he fell inside the stadium around 10:19 p.m., while the band was performing in front of a full crowd.

Emergency services quickly arrived, but despite their efforts, the man couldn’t be saved. He was declared dead on the spot. Police later confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a fall, although the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

Authorities believe that some fans may have captured the incident on their phones, without realizing it. They are now asking people to share any videos or photos from that night that could help in the investigation. So far, no arrests have been made, and the man's identity has not been made public.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

"The stadium was busy, and we believe a number of people may have witnessed the incident or captured it on video,” police said in a statement.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made, and details about how or where exactly the fall happened remain unclear.

Oasis Reacts

The band released a brief message expressing their sorrow: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” they said in a statement to People.

This heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a joyful night for fans. An investigation is ongoing.