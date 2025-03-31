While citing the example of scriptwriter and director Rajkumar Hirani, Nahta highlighted the passion for writing in successful filmmakers to produce good stories.

In the last 4-5 years, Bollywood has experienced a string of unsuccessful movies that were released amid huge anticipation among the viewers and starred superstars of the Hindi film industry.

While many attribute this downfall to the emergence of OTT platforms, film trade expert Komal Nahta believes that the laziness of the scriptwriters is the only reason for the series of Bollywood.

While speaking to ANI, film critic Nahta called the lack of passion among scriptwriters the reason for the downfall of good stories in Bollywood. He said that nowadays, writers don't revise or rehash their stories as they expect their first draft to be accepted as the final draft.

When asked about the reason for the series of flops in Bollywood, film critic Nahta said, "Only and only Kamchori (Laziness). Whoever finalizes the script thinks that it is right that I have finalized it. It is not like that. There is a team. It has to pass through a lot of processes. You have to write it again and again."



While citing the example of scriptwriter and director Rajkumar Hirani, Nahta highlighted the passion for writing in successful filmmakers to produce good stories. "Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, their writing team, they said that how many times we have written 80% of the script and say that it is not working, let's cancel it." He continues, "This is script writing, and this is passionate filmmaking. If you think that what I have written is right, then the public will not necessarily accept what you have written or the film that you have made; they will like it. You have got to be honest to yourself."

Recently, the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar was leaked online, and film trade expert Komal Nahta was among the people who first discovered it on the online website.



While talking to ANI on Sunday, Nahto said, "Last night, when I was in the trade, I discovered the film had already been leaked. But I didn't tweet about it right away because I wanted to be 100 per cent sure. Sometimes only a few scenes are leaked, and if you call it a full leak, it can cause unnecessary panic," Nahta told ANI.

"This morning, I spoke to seven or eight people in the trade, and they confirmed that the film had been leaked. I was also told that Sajid Nadiadwala and the authorized team worked hard to remove the film from many piracy websites. But by then, the damage was already done. It spreads very fast," the analyst said.

Nahta also added how piracy can severely affect a film's Box Office performance, especially when it happens just around the time of its release."Kya hota hai na kabhi kabhi ek hafte baad, do hafte baad film pirated hoti hai aur piracy wali copy aapke paas aa jaati hai. Ye toh release se pehle aur release ke din toh definitely...." Nahta said.

"Free mein agar aapke phone mein Salman Khan ki film jo release ho rahi hai, usi din aapke mobile mein free mein aa gayi hai, toh kyun aap cinema hall jaayenge?" he added.

ANI reached out to producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team for a response. While they did not confirm the leak, the team shared that their piracy agencies are actively working to handle the issue.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna, was released on March 30.



