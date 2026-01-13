FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the CBFC, objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes" in the Toxic teaser. The Yash-starrer gangster drama will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh's much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 10:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes
Complaint filed against Toxic
Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has found itself in the middle of a legal controversy, days after the makers unveiled the film's first teaser. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes" in the teaser. According to the complaint document addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the social activist asserted that the teaser of Toxic contains "scenes that are grossly obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar in nature."

"The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including minors and young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," he said. Claiming that the teaser violates constitutional rights under the freedom of speech and expression, the complaint added, "The content displayed in the trailer of Toxic clearly exceeds these constitutional limits and therefore does not merit any constitutional protection. The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has consistently held that obscenity and sexually explicit material are not protected forms of expression."

He also referred to the provisions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Certification of Films Rules, and the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Film Certification, adding that films, trailers, and other promotional materials are required to conform to the "standards of decency, morality, and social responsibility." In view of the stated grievances, the complainant urged the CBFC to review the trailer, take necessary steps, including removing the aforementioned scenes, and restrict its circulation. 

He also sought appropriate legal and regulatory action against the director, producers, and responsible parties associated with the film Toxic. "The present representation deserves urgent consideration, as the issue involved concerns public morality, protection of minors, and the rule of law," the complaint added. The makers are yet to react to the complaint.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside actors like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the gangster drama is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festivities. 

Toxic will have a major clash at the box office with the much-awaited Dhurandhar 2, headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar. The first part, released on December 5, 2025, has smashed records at the box office and is still running successfully in cinemas. With the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 1300 crore, Dhurandhar surpassed Yash's last release KGF Chapter 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

