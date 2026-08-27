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Toxic X review: Yash's actioner divides internet, fans praise superstar's performance, action, netizens criticise...

Yash and Geetu Mohandas' Toxic has been released worldwide with all-time high anticipation. While fans enjoyed the Rocking Star's performance and action, netizens criticise the exccessive use of violence.

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Simran SinghDNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 09:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic X review: Yash's actioner divides internet, fans praise superstar's performance, action, netizens criticise...
Yash in Toxic (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
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Toxic X review: Yash's much-awaited gangster drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has finally been released in cinemas. However, Geetu Mohandas' film got mixed reviews and audience reactions. Yash's double role, promising performances by the ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi, stylish presentation, and eye-popping violent action impressed fans, but an average moviegoer has found the film too confusing and a colossal mess. Several netizens took to Twitter and dropped their reactions to the film, expressing their thoughts on the film. 

Toxic divides the internet

On X, a netizen wrote, "A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone! A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough that you’re often left wondering what’s even happening." Another netizen wrote, "Worst. Disaster. Ever. Toxic isn’t just bad… It’s a complete disaster. Nothing works, nothing connects. #Toxic." One of the netizens slammed Yash and Kiara's sex scene and wrote, "How did Yash's wife allow Yash to do such intense, bold Intimacy scenes in Toxic after marriage and fatherhood? Imagine how his wife and children will go through after this?"

A few fans defended the film. One of them wrote, "#Toxic #ToxicTheMovie: Don't listen to haters. The movie is amazing! Go watch 4/5." Another fan wrote, "Toxic movie pai discussion: Different opinions, different perspectives… but one thing is clear, Toxic discussion is getting intense!"

Here are some of the reactions

Also read: Toxic movie review: Yash- Geetu Mohandas' film is EPIC waste, high on action, style, but very low on emotions, ends up causing Dimag Ka Dahi

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Sudev Nair, and Akshay Oberoi in the key roles. Made on a reported budget of Rs 500- 700 crore, Toxic was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. 

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