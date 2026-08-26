Toxic X review: Forget netizens, even Yash's fans are calling it 'headache and total garbage', criticise film for basking only on 's*x and violence'

Yash and Geetu Mohandas' Toxic has been released worldwide with all-time high anticipation, but netizens and even KGF star's fans are also unhappy with the film.

Toxic X review: Yash's much-awaited gangster drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has finally been released in cinemas. However, Geetu Mohandas' film got mixed to negative reviews and unfavourable audience reactions. Ever since the FDFS, the reception has been harsh, and it's getting worse over time. Yash's double role, promising performances by the ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi, stylish presentation, eye-popping violent action, and the star value couldn't save the film from becoming a colossal mess. Several netizens took to Twitter and dropped their reaction to the film, expressing their disappointment with the film.

Not netizens, but even fans are unhappy with Toxic

On X, a netizen wrote, "A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone! A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough that you’re often left wondering what’s even happening." Another netizen wrote, "Worst. Disaster. Ever. Toxic isn’t just bad… It’s a complete disaster. Nothing works, nothing connects. #Toxic." One of the netizens slammed Yash and Kiara's sex scene and wrote, "How did Yash's wife allow Yash to do such intense, bold Intimacy scenes in Toxic after marriage and fatherhood? Imagine how his wife and children will go through after this?"

Here are some of the reactions

The Toxic movie review by Karnataka people. Their own fans saying it was a flop then why are you crying on us #Toxic #ToxicReview #Yash pic.twitter.com/wINA2Jmsew August 26, 2026

Yash Die Hard North India Fan Brutally Roasted #Toxic Movie Cocky Bhai ka Ghee khatam #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/E4FpHq0CSg — (@Only_4Salman) August 26, 2026

How did Yash's wife allow Yash to do such intense bold Intimacy scenes in Toxic after marriage and fatherhood?



Imagine how his wife and children will go through after this #ToxicTheMovie #KiaraAdvani #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/jBi3oddbyU — AbhishekkkK (@Abhishekkkk10) August 26, 2026

An internet user wrote, "The Toxic movie review by Karnataka people. Their own fans said it was a flop, then why are you crying on us." Another internet user wrote, "The movie is absolutely unbearable. It is Torture. Absolutely love Yash, but the movie has wasted him. There is no story in the movie."

Also read: Toxic movie review: Yash- Geetu Mohandas' film is EPIC waste, high on action, style, but very low on emotions, ends up causing Dimag Ka Dahi

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Sudev Nair, and Akshay Oberoi in the key roles. Made on a reported budget of Rs 500- 700 crore, Toxic was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.