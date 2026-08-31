Toxic Worldwide Box Office: Yash's gangster drama inches closer to Rs 300 crore, set to surpass Karuppu

Yash's Toxic continues its box office run and inches towards a major worldwide milestone despite mixed reviews and a dip in collections.

Yash's film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is continuing its run in theatres and is now inching close to Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. Despite a noticeable drop in collections, the gangster drama has crossed Rs 200 crore in India and Rs 285 crore globally.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Toxic has made Rs 285.20 crore globally in just five days, according to trade trackers. Its entire net collection in India is Rs 214.10 crore. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 23 crore net in India from 16,241 shows with an overall occupancy of 25.3%. Compared to Saturday's collection of Rs 25.15 crore, this is an 8.5% decrease. Interestingly, Sunday's occupancy was somewhat higher than Saturday's, at 24.3%, although the number of shows has declined dramatically from 24,579 concerts on opening day.

Both critics and viewers gave the movie mixed reviews when it first came out. The box office performance has declined since the release, despite the opening numbers being higher than anticipated. Numerous spectators have complained that the movie's weak plot undermines its scope. Yash plays the main character in Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is a period gangster drama and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Why are collections dropping?

Mixed word-of-mouth is the primary cause of the decline. A portion of the public has criticised the tale for being lacklustre despite Yash's star power and large-scale production. This has impacted weekday revenues and repeat viewing, which has resulted in fewer shows.

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About Toxic

Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas and it marks Yash's first film after KGF Chapter 2. Set against a drug cartel backdrop in Goa, it features Yash in a rugged avatar alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.