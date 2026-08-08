Toxic trailer: Yash unleashes mayhem in dual roles; Kiara Advani, Nayanthara impress in explosive gangster saga

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups trailer is out, featuring Yash in a dual role as Raya and his son Ticket. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster drama also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film releases worldwide on August 26.

The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a dark, sprawling gangster world where power, betrayal and fractured loyalties collide. Headlined by Yash, Toxic promises a high-octane action drama that blends spectacle with an emotional story of love, ambition, betrayal and redemption.

At the centre of Toxic is the complicated relationship between Raya and his son Ticket, played by Yash in a dual role. The trailer sets up an intense face-off between the father and son, placing their conflict against a larger world of gangsters, rivalries and shifting allegiances. The unusual Yash vs Yash dynamic adds another layer of intrigue to the film.

The trailer also introduces characters played by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, offering glimpses into their relationships with Raya and Ticket. Each character appears to have a distinct role in the unfolding conflict, hinting at a narrative driven as much by personal stakes as by action.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks an ambitious foray into a larger-than-life gangster saga. The trailer showcases elaborate production design, stylised action sequences and atmospheric visuals, while the cinematography gives the film a dark and textured look.

The Yash-led film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. It will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, widening its theatrical reach across India.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

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