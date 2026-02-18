Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia
Ahead of the mega release of Yash's upcoming action thriller Toxic, the movie synopsis got leaked, and it gave a major hint of a period gangster drama.
Kannada star Yash, also known as Rocking Star Yash, will soon be seen in the stylised action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Yash, the actor who became a household name by playing Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, is yet again playing a gang lord Raya in his upcoming film. While fans are awaiting the mega release, the plot of the movie has been leaked, hinting at a period gangster drama.
Toxic is based on Goa between 1940 and 1970
As Hindustan Times reported, the UAE distributor of Toxic, Phars Film, dropped Toxic’s story on their website, revealing crucial details of the film. The website states that the Yash starrer takes place in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. Calling it a “savage action-thriller saga,” Toxic dives "into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal."
The film has been rated 18 TBC (18+ To Be Confirmed), and the synopsis further revealed, which goes, "Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him.” Although the information shared on this website looks genuine, there is no official synopsis shared in India among the Indian distribution sector.
Toxic to have a direct clash with Dhurandhar 2
Toxic is scheduled for March 19, 2026, release. On this date, Yash will have to face consequences, because it will clash directly with the much-awaited Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 is among the biggest box office clashes, and everyone is eager to know who will win the clash.