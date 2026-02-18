FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Tariq shine as Pakistan enter Super 8 with 102-run win over Namibia

Who is Bihar IAS Nilesh Ramchandra Deore? Why his chartered flight with family sparks controversy?

Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram's family in lavish wedding featuring Shahid Kapoor, hanging cake; WATCH

PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century

Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral

Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments

Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'

Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy hold top spots; four Indian batters in top 10

ENTERTAINMENT

Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

Ahead of the mega release of Yash's upcoming action thriller Toxic, the movie synopsis got leaked, and it gave a major hint of a period gangster drama.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...
Yash as Raya in Toxic
Kannada star Yash, also known as Rocking Star Yash, will soon be seen in the stylised action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Yash, the actor who became a household name by playing Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, is yet again playing a gang lord Raya in his upcoming film. While fans are awaiting the mega release, the plot of the movie has been leaked, hinting at a period gangster drama. 

Toxic is based on Goa between 1940 and 1970

As Hindustan Times reported, the UAE distributor of Toxic, Phars Film, dropped Toxic’s story on their website, revealing crucial details of the film.  The website states that the Yash starrer takes place in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. Calling it a “savage action-thriller saga,” Toxic dives "into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal." 

The film has been rated 18 TBC (18+ To Be Confirmed), and the synopsis further revealed, which goes, "Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him.” Although the information shared on this website looks genuine, there is no official synopsis shared in India among the Indian distribution sector. 

Toxic to have a direct clash with Dhurandhar 2

Toxic is scheduled for March 19, 2026, release. On this date, Yash will have to face consequences, because it will clash directly with the much-awaited Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 is among the biggest box office clashes, and everyone is eager to know who will win the clash.
 

