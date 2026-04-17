Toxic plot leaked! Yash's father-son gangster actioner is set in Portugese-ruled Goa, actor reveals crucial details of film, fans react

After giving away a major spoiler of Ramayana, Yash has now revealed the plot of Toxic, leaving his fans puzzled.

2026 can be the most profitable year for Kannada superstar Yash. After gaining pan-India stardom with KGF 2, this year he'll be seen in two films, Toxic and Ramayana Part One. Both movies are hugely anticipated, and they are expected to take an earth-shattering opening at the global level. However, it seems like Yash is revealing too much about his films. Call it confidence or a slip of the tongue, but Yash is revealing too much in his international interviews.

Also read: Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama

Yash leaks Toxic plot?

In an interview with an international media portal, Yash was asked to talk about Toxic, which looks 'crazy, wild, bloodier'. The actor laughed and instantly replied, "I think it's totally different from Ramayana. As you said, it's a wild film. It's a fairy tale for grown-ups." He further touched the surface of the plot and added, "It's a father-son revenge saga. It's basically set in an interesting era. When India got independence, a small part of Goa was still under Portuguese rule till 1961. So that's the era we're setting the premise." Yash asserted that Toxic is a 'fascinating period gangster drama', which is fictional, but it has many interesting characters. There are many wild scenes, and the way our director, Geetu Mohandas, conceived it, it's a completely different take on gangster films." Yash promised that Toxic will deliver more than the promise of an action-packed ride. "It's very real and vicreal. You can connect with it emotionally."

Watch Yash reveal the plot of Toxic

One Liner on #ToxicTheMovie



" The Father Son Revenge Saga"



Long enough information to blast the social media #Yash @ThenameisYash #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/5Gxu2o6bD6 — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) April 17, 2026

Toxic postponed to avoid clash with...

Toxic was earlier scheduled for March 19, 2026. However, to avoid the clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers pushed the release and slated it for June 4, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars an ensemble of female leads, including Kiara Advani, Nayanathara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukini Vasanth.