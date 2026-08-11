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Toxic, Kantara Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly

Rukmini Vasanth begins shooting for her debut Malayalam film NP51 with Nivin Pauly. After winning praise for Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, the actress is set to feature in Yash's Toxic and Jr NTR's Dragon, adding more high-profile projects to her growing South cinema slate.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Toxic, Kantara Chapter 1 actress Rukmini Vasanth starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly
Rukmini Vasanth begins shooting NP51
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Rukmini Vasanth is expanding her South Indian filmography with yet another exciting project. The actress has begun shooting for her debut Malayalam film, currently referred to as NP51, which stars Malayalam favourite Nivin Pauly alongside her. Rukmini took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the film's clapboard, officially marking the beginning of the shoot. Sharing the update from the sets, she wrote, "And so it begins #NP51. There's something very special about finding yourself in a place you've admired from afar for so long. To now be a small part of it feels like a very special first for me. So grateful for this one."

NP51 brings together an exciting team

The untitled Malayalam project boasts an intriguing creative team. It is backed by acclaimed filmmaker-producer Martin Prakkat, known for films such as Charlie and Nayattu. Nashid, who was among the writers of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, is directing the film. The collaboration between Rukmini Vasanth, Nivin Pauly and the team behind some acclaimed Malayalam films has already made NP51 one of the more interesting projects to watch out for in the Malayalam film industry.

Rukmini Vasanth's growing South cinema slate

Rukmini has steadily established herself as one of the most promising young actors in South Indian cinema, earning acclaim for her performances in films such as Sapta Saagaradaache Ello: Side A and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello: Side B. Her popularity soared further with Rishab Shetty's 2025 blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1, which brought her wider recognition.

The actress now has an exciting line-up ahead. She is gearing up for Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, and also has another major project in her kitty - Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's Dragon. With NP51 now underway, Rukmini continues to expand her presence across multiple South Indian film industries.

READ | Kangana Ranaut attacks Naseeruddin Shah after Piyush Mishra criticises his 'dog' remark: 'Har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai'

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