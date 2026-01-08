Toxic first look: Yash gives out perfect mixture of s*x and violence, introduces Raya in style, fans say 'yeh hoga asli Dhurandhar'

Yash, on his 40th birthday, revealed the first look of his upcoming film Toxic, crashing the internet in style. The teaser revealed Yash as Raya and his dark, brutal world, leaving fans thrilled.

As Rocking Star Yash turned 40, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the film’s character intro tease — introducing Raya. In a powerful, bold, and high-impact announcement, Yash announces 'Daddy's home' with style, hinting at the mayhem he'll create with his new film. After introducing the women of Toxic - Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria, the film now turns its focus to its central force — Raya, played by Yash.

Watch the viral first look of Toxic

Yash's Toxic is unfiltered, unapologetically dark

The video starts with a funeral at a cemetery, barged by a gang. The gang leader wishes to bury his son in peace. He forces others to vacate and restricts the area. Suddenly, a mortuary van enters and collides with a tree. A drunk driver steps out, and he attaches a dynamite explosion setup. In the van, Yash is seen making out with a seductress, and what follows is a series of blasts in the ceramatrouim, causing panic and destruction. Yash, as Raya steps out, holding a Tommy gun, walking into the camera, and announcing, "Daddy is home." Yash continues walking towards the gang leader, while slaying the baddies most brutally.

Set against the haunting stillness of a cemetery erupting into chaos, the tease opens in a blaze of action. Gunfire cuts through the silence, bodies scatter, and through the smoke emerges Raya — composed, unflinching, and in complete control. From its very first frame, Toxic establishes a dark, unapologetic tone. It doesn’t chase familiarity or comfort. Instead, it embraces boldness, scale, and an uncompromising visual language.

Fans call Toxic KGF ka baap, asli Dhurandhar

The first look went viral instantly, with Yash fans calling Toxic 'baap of KGF'. Several fans even called it 'another 1000 crore loading'. A netizen wrote, "Vote For Toxic - All Records R.I.P." Another netizen wrote, "THE WORLD IS MY TERRITORY" bro took this dialogue seriously." Toxic will be clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2, on March 19, 2026. One of the fans wrote, "Yeh hoga asli Dhurandhar."