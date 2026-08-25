Toxic box office prediction day 1: Yash film eyes Rs 100 crore opening, advance booking nears Rs 50 crore

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, releases worldwide on August 26. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has sold 15 lakh+ opening-day tickets, with advance gross crossing Rs 63 crore including block seats, and is projected to earn Rs 100-120 crore worldwide on its first day.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to storm the big screen, with the Yash-led action thriller arriving worldwide on August 26. The Geetu Mohandas directorial will begin screenings as early as 6 AM on Wednesday and is expected to register a massive opening at the global box office. Also featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles, Toxic marks Yash’s return to cinemas after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.

Toxic advance booking

The pan-India gangster action film has already generated strong buzz ahead of its release. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic has sold more than 15 lakh tickets for its opening day, with India’s advance gross crossing Rs 47 crore, excluding block seats. Including block seats, the opening-day ticket value has reportedly surpassed Rs 63 crore, signalling strong audience interest even before the first show begins.

Toxic box office opening estimates

Toxic is expected to make a powerful start at the Indian box office, with the Hindi version likely to emerge as a major contributor to its opening-day numbers. As per Sacnilk estimates, the film could collect around Rs 80-100 crore gross in India on Day 1, with the Hindi version alone projected to contribute more than Rs 40 crore. The film is also expected to benefit from its wide overseas release. Trade projections suggest that Toxic could target a Rs 100-120 crore worldwide opening on Day 1, provided walk-in audiences sustain the momentum generated by advance bookings.

Backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, with the makers taking the film to a massive scale of more than 12,000 screens worldwide.

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