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Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash film is a complete washout, fails to earn even Rs 5 crore

Yash’s Toxic is heading for a massive box-office disaster, earning just Rs 3.78 crore on day 8. Despite crossing Rs 233 crore net in India and Rs 319 crore worldwide, its reported Rs 500 crore budget leaves the film facing a staggering shortfall, making it a major theatrical flop.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

Toxic box office collection day 8: Yash film is a complete washout, fails to earn even Rs 5 crore
Toxic box office collection day 8
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Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is witnessing a dramatic box-office collapse. After making a blockbuster-style entry with over Rs 100 crore net in India on its opening day, the gangster action drama has now fallen below the Rs 5 crore mark. On its eighth day, Toxic recorded its lowest collection so far, signalling that the film has virtually lost its theatrical momentum. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film finally reached cinemas on Wednesday, August 26, after multiple delays. However, largely negative reviews and strong audience backlash quickly took a toll on its box-office performance. While the film opened on a strong note, collections have continuously declined since day 2, turning what was expected to be a major theatrical event into a disappointing run.

Toxic box office collection day 8

Toxic earned just Rs 3.78 crore net in India on its eighth day, marking a new low for the Yash-starrer. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 233.38 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 278.69 crore. The film has managed to collect Rs 319.44 crore worldwide, but its slowing pace is a major concern. With each passing day, Toxic is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain the momentum needed for a strong theatrical run. All the box office numbers are sourced from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Toxic budget vs box office: Is Yash film the biggest flop of 2026?

Reportedly made on a mammoth budget of around Rs 500 crore, Toxic now faces a massive uphill battle at the box office. Despite Yash’s star power and the enormous expectations following his 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, the film has failed to connect with a large section of the audience. Given its huge production cost and rapidly declining collections, Toxic is shaping up to be a massive box-office failure and could end up as the biggest flop of 2026.

More about Toxic

Bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. The film was also released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The gangster action drama stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Sanjeeda Sheikh also feature in the film.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

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