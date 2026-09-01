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Toxic box office collection day 7: Yash, Kiara Advani-starrer shows little growth, earns Rs 225 crore in India

With the film struggling to sustain momentum amid negative audience reactions, Toxic is now shaping up as a massive box-office failure, especially considering its enormous production budget of Rs 500 crore and the expectations riding on Yash's return after the 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST

Toxic box office collection day 7: Yash, Kiara Advani-starrer shows little growth, earns Rs 225 crore in India
Toxic box office collection day 7
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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash, finally hit cinemas on Wednesday, August 26, following multiple delays. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the pan-India gangster action drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Despite facing largely negative reviews and strong audience backlash, the film opened to over Rs 100 crore net in India. However, its box office momentum took a hit from day 2, with collections witnessing a continuous decline.

How much did Toxic earn on its seventh day?

Toxic witnessed a slight uptick in its box office collections on Tuesday, recording Rs 8.20 crore net in India. The Yash-starrer saw a 7.2% jump from Monday, when it had earned Rs 7.65 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 229.95 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 272.80 crore. The film also added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on its seventh day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 40.75 crore. With the latest earnings, Toxic has now amassed Rs 313.55 crore worldwide.

Toxic budget vs box office

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly made in around Rs 500 crore. With the film struggling to sustain momentum amid negative audience reactions, the Geetu Mohandas directorial is now shaping up as a massive box-office failure, especially considering its enormous production budget and the expectations riding on Yash's return after the 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.

More about Toxic

Bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It has also been released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.

READ | Viral video: Sonu Sood reaches Kathmandu to support Nepal flood victims - Watch

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