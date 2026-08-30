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Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash's gangster drama crashes even on Sunday, yet continues racing for Rs 300 crore mark, earns...

The extended weekend of Toxic has ended on a rather underwhelming note. The negative reviews and unfavourable word of mouth have certainly caused a dent in the collection.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 11:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Toxic box office collection Day 5: Yash's gangster drama crashes even on Sunday, yet continues racing for Rs 300 crore mark, earns...
Yash in Toxic (Image source: File photo)
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Toxic box office collection Day 5: Finally, the extended weekend of Toxic is over, and it ended on an underwhelming note. Yash's gangster drama opened with a bumper response. But the negative reviews and unfavourable word of mouth have impacted the box office to such an extent that throughout the weekend, the film showed no sign of growth, but only decline. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic, the ensemble actioner is a gigantic box office disappointment, and the numbers say it all. 

How much did Toxic earn on Sunday? 

Sunday is usually the most profitable day of the weekend. Most films' collections show a great jump on Sunday. But Toxic has been a sad exception. As Sacnilk reported, on Sunday, August 30, Toxic showed a drop of 8.5% from Saturday's Rs 25.15 crore, earning Rs 23 crore net. The total India gross collections of the extended weekend are Rs 255.95 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 214.10 crore so far. In India, Toxic crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just 5 days. When it comes to overseas, Toxic collected Rs 2 crore on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29.25 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of Toxic is Rs 285.20 crore. 

Toxic language breakdown

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film continues to outperform other languages, including the original Kannada. Out of Rs 23 crore, the Hindi version earned Rs 14.50 crore, followed by Rs 6.40 crore from Kannada, Rs 1.40 crore from Telugu, Rs 60 lakh from Tamil, and Rs 10 lakh from Malayalam. 

How has Toxic become a box office disappointment? 

Released in cinemas on Wednesday, August 26, Toxic had a 5-day extended weekend with the holidays of Eid and Raksha Bandhan. Despite these opportunities and an opening of over Rs 100 crore, Toxic failed to cross the Rs 300 mark worldwide. Whereas, if the critical and audience reception were favorable, Toxic was expected to earn anything Rs 350-400 crore in five days. From Monday onwards, the film will go down South, and it will certainly become a theatrical disappointment.

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