Toxic box office collection Day 3: Despite Raksha Bandhan holiday, Yash's actioner further crashes, heading to colossal disappointment, yet earns...

Yash's ambitious period actioner Toxic is showing a decline with each passing day, and it seems like the film will underperform theatrically. Despite the Raksha Bandhan holiday, the movie is dropping, heading towards the danger zone.

Toxic box office collection Day 3: Yash went too ambitious with his Toxic. But a dream backed by a loose script doesn't always get accepted, or rather mostly rejected by the masses. Geetu Mohandas' latest directorial, led by Rocking Star, had a flying start at the box office, but since its opening, the film is showing only a decline in the collection. Imagine, despite the holiday of Raksha Bandhan, Toxic didn't show a massive jump. Instead, it showed a further drop from its second day's collection, which was a colossal drop from the opening day. The Rakhi holiday didn't benefit. Instead, it continued to decline, leaving the trade and Yash's die-hard fans worried.

The box office collection of Toxic on Rakshabandhan

As per the report of Sacnilk, Toxic showed a drop of 29.3% from Thursday's collection (Rs 37.65 crore), earning only a net of Rs 26.60 crore, bringing total India net collection to Rs 165.35 crore and gross collections to Rs 197.70 crore. When it comes to overseas, Toxic minted only Rs 4.00 crore on Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.75 crore. Till now, the worldwide gross collection of Toxic is Rs 221.45 crore. If you want to be optimistic, you can consider that Toxic has hit the milestone of Rs 150 crore in India and the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. But is this enough?

Also read: Toxic budget and recovery explained: Despite negative reviews, here's how Yash's actioner can become hit, bags another major deal of Rs 235 crore

Toxic collection language breakdown

On its third day, the film continues to earn the most from the Hindi version, Rs 19.15 crore from 26% average occupancy. The Kannada market also shows a sharp decline, with Rs 5 crore from 36% occupancy. The Telugu version only earned Rs 1.50 crore from 22% occupancy. Tamil and Malayalam versions were the worst, with Rs 75 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

What lies ahead for Toxic

The movie started with a bang, earning Rs 120 crore gross. However, the negative reception is hampering the film. On the second day, the movie only earned Rs 45.10 crore gross. On the Raksha Bandhan holiday, only Rs 31.85 crore. With this downward trend, the film might only breach the Rs 250 crore mark by the end of its extended weekend, and it will be a major disappointment for the movie's theatrical business.