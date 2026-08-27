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Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash film crashes on second day with 64% drop, mints Rs 190 crore worldwide

Toxic, headlined by Yash and helmed by Geetu Mohandas, witnessed a massive drop of 64% on its second day. Its India net stands at Rs 137.50 crore and worldwide gross is Rs 190.75 crore after two days. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

Toxic box office collection day 2: Yash film crashes on second day with 64% drop, mints Rs 190 crore worldwide
Toxic box office collection day 2
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Headlined by Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was finally released in cinemas on Wednesday, August 26, after multiple delays. The Geetu Mohandas directorial also starred Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles. The pan-India gangster action drama received mostly negative reviews from the audiences and critics. Despite massive backlash, Toxic went on to record one of the biggest openings in the history of Indian cinema as it earned Rs 101.10 crore net in India and grossed Rs 137 crore worldwide. The big budget theatricals mostly sustain their box office momentum over the first weekend and their collections start falling from their first Monday. However, Toxic crashed on its second day itself at the ticket windows.

How much did Toxic earn on its second day?

On its second day, the Yash-starrer Toxic saw a massive drop of 64% and collected just Rs 36.40 crore net in India. This takes the film's two-day net domestic collections to Rs 137.50 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 164.50 crore. On Thursday, the Geetu Mohandas directorial added Rs 10 crore from its overseas markets, takig its total overseas gross to Rs 26.25 crore. With this, the gross worldwide collections of Toxic after two days are Rs 190.75 crore.

Can Toxic bounce back in its first weekend?

With Toxic witnessing a steep fall on its second day after a historic opening, the big question now is whether the Yash-starrer can regain its momentum over the weekend. A strong Saturday and Sunday could help the Geetu Mohandas film steady its box office run and make up for the midweek setback.

More about Toxic

Bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English. It has also been released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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