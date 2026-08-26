Toxic box office collection Day 1: Despite negative reviews, Yash CREATES history, breaks KGF 2, Dhurandhar, crosses 100 crore in one day, earns...

Yash eats and leaves no crumbs. The man and his stardom are not a myth. Toxic crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on opening day, and he broke his own record by miles.

Toxic box office collection Day 1: Yash, the man, the myth, the box office sensation. Despite the 4-year gap from the big screen and negative reviews, his latest release, Toxic, has broken several records. Geetu Mohandas-directed Toxic created history and shut down the naysayers. In just one day, Toxic has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross. Yash's latest actioner, the gangster drama, has set new records for the actor. He outshone himself, beating his last blockbuster, KGF 2. The Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday and the all-time high anticipation have certainly worked in the favour of the film. The first-day data is out, and it's nothing less than a befitting reply to naysayers who were trying to pull the film down.

Also read: Toxic movie review: Yash- Geetu Mohandas' film is EPIC waste, high on action, style, but very low on emotions, ends up causing Dimag Ka Dahi

Toxic Day One earnings and language breakdown

As Sacnilk reported, on its opening day, Toxic collected a net of Rs 101.10 crore and total India gross collections of Rs 120.75 crore. When it comes to overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 20 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 140.75 crore. Despite being shot in Kannada and dubbed in other languages, the movie's biggest chunk of collection has come from the Hindi language. The breakdown of Rs 110 crore shows that Rs 55 crore came from Hindi, followed by Rs 23.30 crore from Kannada, Rs 16 crore from Telugu, Rs 5.50 crore from Tamil, and Rs 1.30 crore from Malayalam.

Records broken by Toxic

When it comes to comparison, Toxic's opening has beaten Yash's KGF 2 (Rs 116 crore net), making it his biggest opening. Toxic has also surpassed Dhurandhar Part One's opening (Rs 41.35 crore worldwide). Other benchmarks set by the film include

Biggest Hindi opening for a Kannada-origin film

Beats Yash's own KGF 2 Hindi opening

Biggest Day 1 opening of Yash's career

One of the biggest opening days ever for a Kannada film — Rs 140 crore worldwide

Only the second Kannada film (after KGF 2) to cross Rs 100 Cr worldwide on Day 1

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What lies ahead for Toxic?

Since the word of mouth is mixed and reviews are negative, a drop on a working Thursday is expected. However, on Friday, Raksha Bandhan's holiday, there will be a jump in the collection. Even on Saturday and Sunday, the film is expected to show good growth. The extended weekend of Toxic should be in the range of Rs 350-400 crore. Led by Yash, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.