ENTERTAINMENT

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden

Take a closer look inside Toxic actor Yash’s luxurious Bengaluru home. From skyline views to modern interiors and a serene balcony garden.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

Toxic actor Yash's Bengaluru house: Sneak peek at his swanky Rs 7 crore duplex, loaded with modern interiors, skyline view, indoor garden
Inside Yash and Radhika Pandit’s elegant Bengaluru home

Kannada superstar Yash, best known for the blockbuster KGF franchise and the upcoming film Toxic, owns a stunning duplex home in Bengaluru that perfectly reflects his grounded personality and towering success. Nestled in the upscale Prestige Golfshire area, the actor’s residence offers a peaceful escape from the spotlight while showcasing refined taste and thoughtful design.

Architecture that balances style and comfort

The exterior of Yash’s house features a contemporary design with large glass windows that allow natural light to flood the interiors. Stone accents, lush greenery and a striking entrance gate add to the home’s grand yet understated appeal.

Inside, the décor leans towards warm tones and clean lines. The couple has carefully designed each room to feel personal and functional, while still maintaining a modern aesthetic.

Living spaces with a warm, cultural touch

The living room is a perfect mix of comfort and elegance. Plush sofas in neutral shades, wooden furniture and subtle Indian art pieces give the space a welcoming vibe. Photographs shared on social media often show a cosy grey sofa, which appears to be a favourite spot for the family.

Traditional elements blended with contemporary furniture ensure the home stays rooted in culture while embracing modern living.

Private spaces and skyline views

Yash’s bedroom is designed as a calm retreat, featuring an antique-style bed, wooden-framed mirrors and tasteful artwork. The attached balcony is one of the highlights of the house, offering sweeping views of the Bengaluru skyline. Adorned with potted plants, the balcony doubles as a peaceful corner for morning coffee or quiet family moments.

Fitness, work and mindful living

The duplex also includes a fully equipped home gym to support Yash’s rigorous fitness routine. A dedicated library and workspace reflect his disciplined lifestyle. During festive occasions and even challenging times like the pandemic, the family has used their balcony and living spaces to express togetherness, lighting diyas and candles as a mark of hope.

