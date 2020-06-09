Tovino Thomas, wife Lidya welcome baby boy; name him 'Tahaan'

On June 6, 2020, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas had taken to his Instagram page and shared a photo announcing about welcoming a baby boy. The actor and his wife Lidiya have welcomed their second child and they have an elder daughter named Izza, who was born on January 11, 2016. After his announcement, Tovino received many congratulatory messages from leading Malayalam celebrities on his Instagram page. Now, he finally announced the name with a glimpse of his boy.

A while back, Tovino posted a black and white photo in which he along with his daughter is gazing at the baby who is fast asleep on his rocking chair. The Lucifer actor captioned the photo stating, "Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’. And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love! #dadlife #mylittleones #Izza #Tahaan #merciful #Haan".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tovino was last seen in Malayalam thriller film titled Forensic. The movie released earlier this year and was directed by duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Forensic also starred Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Saiju Kurup in pivotal roles.

Tovino also has Kilometers and Kilometers helmed by Jeo Baby. The movie also has Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva and Basil Joseph.

While he also is seen in a forthcoming film titled Minnal Murali and the first schedule of the film was taking place in Wayanad, Kerala until the lockdown was announced.