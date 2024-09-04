Twitter
Tovino Thomas opens up about challenges of being outsider in Malayalam cinema: ‘If I give a flop…’

Tovino Thomas opened up on challenges faced by insiders and outsiders in Malayalam cinema.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Tovino Thomas opens up about challenges of being outsider in Malayalam cinema: ‘If I give a flop…’
Tovino Thomas
While the debate of outsider vs insider is never-ending in Bollywood, the South film industry is also dominated by actors from film families. Now, an outsider turned superstar, Tovino Thomas weighed in on the challenges of being an outsider in Malayalam cinema and emphasized the two sides of the coin. 

In an interview with New18, Tovino Thomas said, "So, from my industry, from my experience, there are two sides to it." He further explained. “When you are from a family with a legacy in films, your first opportunity might come more easily. But your second, third, and overall career success depends on how good you are. For outsiders, getting that first film is very hard, but once you prove yourself, it’s all about your talent and dedication. So, sure, they might get a head start, but after that, it’s a level playing field. It’s all about how good you are."

He further highlighted the pressure faced by actors who come from film families and said, "If an actor’s son becomes an actor, people expect him to be as good as his father from the get-go. They judge him based on his father’s best performances, even though it took his father years to reach that level. Imagine that pressure. For me, my father is a lawyer. Even if I give a flop movie, it doesn’t affect him. But if my father were an actor, the expectation would be, ‘You were supposed to make me proud.’ So, there are two sides to it."

He added, "All the actors with head start—they are my friends. They’re in the industry not just because of their family names. Yes, maybe their first break came easier, but beyond that, it’s all about talent and effort. After your first or second film, the name tag won’t help. It’s about how good you are and how hard you work."

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is set to star in the upcoming fantasy drama Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Directed by Jithin Lal, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, and Aishwarya Rajesh and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
