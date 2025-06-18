From managing his daughter's schedules to being with them on sets, this actor focused completely on helping them grow. Now that both daughters are doing well on their own, he’s all set to follow his passion again.

After putting his own dreams aside for many years, Sumbul Touqeer’s father, Touqeer Khan, is finally entering Bollywood. He had earlier worked in shows like Crime Patrol and a few TV serials but gave up acting to support his daughters, Sumbul and Saniya, in the early days of their careers.

From managing their schedules to being with them on sets, he focused completely on helping them grow. Now that both daughters are doing well on their own, he’s all set to follow his passion again.

Touqeer Khan told IANS, “This is my Bollywood debut. Previously, I had appeared in Crime Patrol and a few serials, but this is my first full-length film. When I came to Mumbai, I started working in acting through Crime Patrol just to survive because we didn’t have much money. Later, when Saniya and Sumbul began getting steady work, I quit acting to manage their schedules. Handling both of them, especially when their shoots were at different places or at the same time, took up all my time. Now that they’re both independent and told me, “Papa, now it’s your time to start again,” I decided to give acting another shot.”

Speaking about his debut movie, he mentioned, “The film is currently being shot in Nalasopara, where an entire slum area has been recreated for the shoot. I play the role of a local MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) who goes door-to-door asking for votes. The film also touches upon the serious issue of drug addiction among youth in that area.”

The proud father also shared that watching his daughter Sumbul’s journey unfold fills him with immense pride. “I feel extremely proud and emotional seeing Sumbul’s growth. She is not only a brilliant actor but also loved by her fans. Watching her journey unfold so beautifully fills me with happiness. Not every parent gets to witness such success and recognition for their child, so I truly feel blessed.”

However, when asked if he would like to share the screen with Sumbul someday, Touqeer humbly declines. He admits that while he takes great pride in her achievements, he wouldn’t want to portray her father on screen. “She’s such a powerful actress that I would feel completely overshadowed next to her,” he says, adding that her talent and on-screen presence are so commanding, he doubts he could match her energy.

Touqeer Khan went on to state, “I want to take up more acting assignments. I feel my look suits negative characters, so I’m open to playing villains. I also enjoy comic roles, so ideally, I’d like to work in either the negative or comedy genre — both excite me equally.”

(With inputs from IANS)