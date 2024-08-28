Top south actress sentenced to three months in prison, fined Rs 40 lakh for...

This Kannada actress has been sentenced to three months imprisonment with a fine of Rs 40.20 lakh in the 2020 cheque bounce case.

Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao (known for Shiva, Bachpan and Rustom), is sentenced to three months in prison and fined Rs 40.20 lakh in connection with a cheque bounce case. A Mangaluru court has sentenced Padmaja Rao to three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40.20 lakh in a four-year-old case of cheque bounce of Rs 40 lakh.

The eighth court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (eighth JMFC court) announced the verdict on Tuesday while completing the hearing in the case.

What is Padmaja Rao's cheque bounce case?

The petition alleged that Padmaja Rao had taken a loan of Rs 40 lakh from Veerendra Shetty, Mangaluru's resident and Veeru Talkies' owner, and had given an ICICI bank cheque to Shetty as a guarantee. As per the reports, when Rao failed to repay the amount, Shetty deposited the cheque in the bank for payment on June 17, 2020. It was then found that the actress did not have sufficient funds in her account, due to which the cheque bounced.

On June 30, 2020, Shetty sent a notice to Rao to repay the loan within 15 days but there was no response. After which Shetty approached the court. During the hearing, Padmaja argued that she had neither taken any loan nor given any cheque to Shetty.

Reportedly, in court, the actress' lawyer claimed that someone had stolen her cheque from her house. However, she could not present any evidence in the court to prove her claims. Finally, after the complete hearing, the court sentenced the actress to three months' imprisonment and also ordered her to pay a fine of Rs 40.20 lakh.

The court ruled that Rao must pay INR 40.20 lakh, with INR 40.17 lakh going to the complainant and INR 3,000 to the government. Along with the financial penalty, she faces a three-month jail term. Padmaja Rao became a household name by setting a benchmark in her role a supportive mother-in-law, Kusuma, who stands by her daughter-in-law through thick and thin, in Bhagyalakshmi.

