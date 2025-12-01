FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences

2025 has been a record year for Bollywood, with films like Sikandar, Housefull 5, Chhaava, Thamma, War 2, and Saiyaara delivering massive opening-day collections. Big studios and star power helped these action, drama, horror, and romantic films become the year’s top openers.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

From Chhaava, Sikandar, War, Saiyaara: Top 6 Bollywood opening-day blockbusters of 2025: Set new box office records and wowed audiences
2025 has shaped up to be a record-smashing year for Bollywood, with the country’s leading production houses delivering massive openers that reaffirm the audience’s love for big-ticket entertainers. From high-octane sequels to genre-bending dramas. India’s most influential studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), Yash Raj Films (YRF), and Maddock Films, have delivered the six biggest opening-day box office figures of 2025. 

Let’s take a closer look at the 6 biggest openers of the year! 

1. Sikandar - 35.47 Cr (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)

H3-N2-virus-2025-12-01-T131742-966

NGE kicked off its strong 2025 slate with Salman Khan’s Sikandar, securing 35.47 crore gross on its first day, a crowd-pleasing entertainer that lived up to its massive hype. With Salman’s stardom, Sajid Nadiadwala’s signature scale, and high-voltage action, the film secured one of the biggest openings of the year. 

2. Housefull 5 - 24.35 Cr (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)

H3-N2-virus-2025-12-01-T131821-717

NGE added another major opener to its 2025 slate with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, drawing families and franchise loyalists in huge numbers. The 24.35 crore opening showcased the unbeatable pull of Housefull as a brand. With Baaghi 4 also posting a strong Rs. 13.20 crore opening, it marked a triple impact year for NGE, further strengthening Studio’s position among the year’s top openers.

3. Chhaava - 29.50 Cr (Maddock Films)

H3-N2-virus-2025-12-01-T131912-227

Kicking off the year with a historic bang, Maddock’s Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, emerged as the biggest opening-day grosser of 2025. The magnum opus period drama proved that audiences remain deeply invested in well-crafted historical narratives. 

4. Thamma - 23 Cr (Maddock Films)

H3-N2-virus-2025-12-01-T132002-666

Another hit delivered by Maddock was Thamma, a horror drama led by Rashmika Mandanna. The film’s gripping premise, atmospheric narrative, and powerful performance by Rashmika turned it into a breakout success.

5. War 2 - 28 Cr (Yash Raj Films)

H3-N2-virus-2025-12-01-T132144-206

YRF reaffirmed its place as the cornerstone of big-budget action cinema with War 2, a high-octane sequel packed with adrenaline, rivalries, and massive set pieces. The Hrithik Roshan starrer stormed the box office, securing one of the year’s highest Day 1 figures.

Also read: Malaika Arora defies age as she dazzles ramp in sparkling red dress with bold cutouts, SEE pics

6. Saiyaara - 21.50 Cr (Yash Raj Films)

H3-N2-virus-2025-12-01-T132221-300

YRF’s romantic musical Saiyaara delivered yet another strong performance, opening to Rs. 21.50 crore. With fresh chemistry, soulful music, and classic YRF romance aesthetics, the film emerged as one of the year’s highest openers despite featuring debutants.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
