Top 5 Bollywood dance face-offs including Pinga, Dola Re Dola and more that still rule our hearts

From Madhuri and Aishwarya’s Dola Re Dola to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Naatu Naatu, Bollywood has gifted fans unforgettable dance face-offs. These iconic duels combine elegance, energy, and star power, leaving an everlasting impact on Indian cinema.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

Bollywood has given fans some unforgettable dance battles that combine energy, emotion, and star power. From Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai’s grace in Devdas to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s energy in Naatu Naatu, these iconic dance duels remain etched in audience memory.

Dola Re Dola (Devdas)

The legendary dance-off between Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas remains one of the most iconic in Bollywood. With stunning synchronization and unmatched elegance, this song set the gold standard for dance face-offs in Indian cinema.

Pinga (Bajirao Mastani)

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra lit up the screen in Pinga. Showcasing traditional Maharashtrian dance moves, their grace and chemistry made the track a cultural phenomenon. Choreographed by Remo D’Souza, the song inspired countless dance performances.

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

The Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, redefined energy on screen. With fast-paced choreography by Prem Rakshith, this track not only went viral globally but also made history at the Academy Awards.

Dil To Pagal Hai (Dil To Pagal Hai)

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor’s electrifying performance in Dil To Pagal Hai became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated face-offs. Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, it showcased powerful coordination and elegance.

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War)

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff brought unmatched intensity in Jai Jai Shivshankar. With Holi as the backdrop, the song highlighted two of Bollywood’s best dancers going head-to-head in a visually spectacular performance.


