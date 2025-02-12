Amid the huge controversy with the standup comedy show India's Got Latent in the centre, comedian Samay Raina issued his very first statement, affirming that he would "fully cooperate" with agencies to ensure that there probes are conducted in a smooth manner.

Taking to 'X', Samay Raina expressed that the ongoing controversy is "too much for him to handle". He further emphasised that his sole objective was to "make people laugh and havea good time."

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 12, 2025

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you", he said.

What is the controversy about?

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of India's Got Latent, alongside judges including - Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.

A massive row erupted after Allahbadia posed an "obscene" question before a contestant: "Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

As the video was widely shared online, drawing outrage from netizens, the administration swung into action. As a result, the Maharashtra cyber department resgistered the suo motu FIR under IT Act. Moreover, the cyber department also sought the removal of all 18 episodes from the show.

Amidst the buzz, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, stating that his comment was "inappropriate". "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry", Allahbadia wrote in the caption.

Apoorva Maukhija, famous for her channel 'The Rebel Kid', also drew criticism for her "vulgar" remarks, while responding to a contestant's joke. On Wednesday, she visited Khar police station with her lawyer after being summoned by the cops to record a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also delivered his statement before the Mumbai police. A probe is underway into the matter.