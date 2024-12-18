Tom Cruise who gained immense popularity with his portrayal as US Navy lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in 1986 movie Top Gun feels proud to receive US Navy's highest civilian honour. US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gave the Distinguished Public Service Award to Cruise.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was honoured as the US Navy's highest civilian on Tuesday for his “outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps” which he did through his films based on navy and army.

His portrayal as a US Navy aviator in 1986’s Hollywood film Top Gun remains iconic to this day. His character Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has been etched in viewers’ minds. Cruise was given US’ highest civilian award at a Longcross Studios ceremony near London. The Top Gun star is currently working in the UK. US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gave the Distinguished Public Service Award to Cruise.

The Navy said that Tom Cruise has "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform."

While expressing his sentiments Cruise said that he was proud to receive the “extraordinary acknowledgement.” He further said, “I know in life, something that is very true to me is that to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women.” The navy awarded Cruise with a medal and a certificate.

Tom Cruise gained immense popularity with the 1986 film Top Gun a sequel to which came in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick”. The movie is 30 years ahead of the original.

The Navy said the sequel “brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated the minds of newer audience members, effectively targeting a younger audience's interest in the skill sets and opportunities the Navy can provide.”

Other famous movies of Cruise include “Born on the Fourth of July,” “A Few Good Men” and “Mission: Impossible” movies.