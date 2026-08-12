'Tom Cruise has a crush on me': Mallika Sherawat makes surprising claim; Watch

Mallika Sherawat made a surprising claim about Hollywood star Tom Cruise during The Traitors Season 2, saying that he has a crush on her.

Mallika Sherawat has made a surprising revelation about Hollywood actor Tom Cruise on The Traitors Season 2. A clip from the upcoming reality show is now going viral, with contestants reacting to Mallika’s claim about the Hollywood star.

Mallika says Tom Cruise has a crush on her

Mallika Sherawat claiming Tom Cruise has a crush on her is next level delusion.



If Tom Cruise is sending her snaps then Ryan Gosling is literally texting me right now to hang out.



The only Mission Impossible here is getting us to believe this story. pic.twitter.com/B2PxKRWv2z —(@ReignOfBateman) August 11, 2026

In the clip, comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth, also known as Kullu, asked Mallika if she had ever had a crush on someone. He asked, "Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi?"

Mallika replied, "Nahi, Sabko mere pe hi aata hai." She then made a surprising claim about Tom Cruise and said, "Tom Cruise ko (crush) aaya hua hai aajkal." The other contestants appeared surprised and wondered if Mallika was joking.

‘Mera phone hota to tumko videos dikhati’

Mallika insisted that she was telling the truth. She said, "Jhuth nahi bol rahi. Mera phone hota to tumko videos dikhati uski." Her statement led the contestants to ask what kind of videos Tom Cruise allegedly sends her.

Mallika explained that the videos were related to the two of them partying together. When a contestant asked her, "He is a cool guy no?", Mallika replied, "He is fabulous."

It remains unclear whether Mallika was being serious or simply having fun during the reality show.

Why did Mallika join The Traitors?

Mallika is returning to Indian television after 13 years with The Traitors Season 2. Talking about the show, she said, "I love the freedom of the game, and I like the fact that it’s not about living in a house."

She also said that she would not take part in Bigg Boss because she does not want to stay inside a house and values her freedom.

When will The Traitors Season 2 release?

The Traitors Season 2 is hosted by Karan Johar and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026.

The new season will have 21 contestants. The lineup includes Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Aditya Kulshreshth, Harman Baweja, Prish, Rida Tharana, Soundous Moufakir and rapper Ikka.

Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui were officially introduced by Karan Johar, while other names have been reported by various sources.