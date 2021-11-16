Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya attacked, robbed while out on a walk in Hyderabad

On Sunday night, Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya was injured by an unidentified person's attack near KBR Park in the Banjara Hills.



When the young actress was out for a walk around 8.30 p.m., she was attacked and her phone was stolen.

She told the cops that a man approached her and demanded that she hand over her money and belongings. He hit her in the face and tried to strike her with a rock when she resisted. The intruder grabbed her phone and ran away.



She sustained injuries on her head and near her eye and was taken to a private hospital.





Responding to the complaint by the actress, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They were scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the attacker.The sprawling KBR Park is frequented by celebrities, businessmen and political leaders for morning or evening walk. Incidents of chain snatching were reported around the park in the past.In 2014, a man had opened fire on Aurobindo Pharma executive K. Nityananda Reddy with an AK-47 when the latter was sitting in his car after a morning walk. Fortunately for Reddy, he escaped unhurt. Police later arrested a former policeman posted with the anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, who confessed to stealing a rifle and carrying out the attack for extortion.

(Inputs from IANS)