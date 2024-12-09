During his show, Diljit Dosanjh shared his thoughts after being blamed for the black marketing of the concert tickets.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has addressed concerns from his fans regarding the black marketing of tickets for his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. Diljit recently performed at Indore and interacted with the audience.

During his show, the Good Newwz actor shared his thoughts after being blamed for the black marketing of the concert tickets. "Bohut der se humare desh mein mere khilaaf chal raha hai ki, 'Diljit ki ticket black horahi hai'. Toh mera kasoor thodei hai ticket black horahi hai? Right? Agar aap Rs10 ki ticket lelo aur usko Rs100 ki bech do toh kalakaar ki kya kasoor hai. (For some time now this has been going on against me in our country, 'Diljit's tickets are being sold in black'. How is it my fault that it is happening? If you are buying tickets for Rs10 and selling for Rs100, then how is it the artist's fault)?"

He explained the situation with a famous Shayari by the late poet Rahat Indori. Underscoring the practice of black marketing of tickets in India, the singer said, "This is not something new, since the time of cinema in India, the black marketing of tickets has been going on for a long time, only the avenues changed."

Diljit's ongoing Dil-Luminati concert has been garnering headlines for its packed stadiums and appearances of celebrities. Meanwhile Bollywood star Deepika Padukone appeared at singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru, a few months after the birth of her daughter Dua.

In a video posted on the Instagram handle of Diljit's team, Deepika could be seen grooving as the singer performed live on the stage. "@diljitdosanjh X @deepikapadukone #Bangalore." Dressed in a white sweatshirt and jeans, Deepika looked extremely happy.

Notably, this marked Deepika's first public appearance after having a baby.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)