'To the brother who always has my back': Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pour in wishes on Kevin Jonas' birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to their social media pages to wish his brother Kevin Jonas on his birthday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2019, 12:37 PM IST

It's musician Kevin Jonas' birthday today and he has turned 32. The singer-songwriter is currently busy with touring for Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour with brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Moreover, he is a doting husband to Danielle Jonas and dad to cute daughters Valentina Angelina Jonas and Alena Rose Jonas. Kevin is a complete family man and he shares warm relation with his sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner. 

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, Nick took to his Instagram page to wish his elder brother. He shared a photo posing with Kevin and Joe from a photoshoot. The actor-singer wrote, "Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man."

Priyanka also shared a photo from her wedding festivities in which she is seen in the arms of Nick and Kevin is holding her from the back. The actor captioned the post stating, "To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday, @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads.."

Earlier talking about shuttling between his personal and professional life, Kevin had told US Entertainment Weekly, "I fly home as much as I can. Say we have a day off, [I] get up at 5 and fly home, turn it around the next morning, and I’ll be home for 18 hours. There isn’t much of a balance … but at least you’re there."

