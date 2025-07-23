TMKOC: Amid Dilip Joshi's exit rumours, Asit Modi explains Jethalal's absence from show: 'It’s not always possible for...'

Asit Modi recently opened up about negativity surrounding the TMKOC, and once again clarified that Dilip is still part of the show.

As speculation of Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s exit once again gaining steam, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi put out his explanations that the show cannot focus on any one character. Though Modi emphasised that Dilip is indeed absent because of his ‘personal commitment’, he expressed disappointment over ‘misleading’ news circulating about the show. For context, Dilip Joshi, as well as Munmun Dutta’s characters, have been missing from the show for a long time, sparking rumours of their quitting the show.



What did TMKOC Asit Modi say on Dilip Joshi's exit?



Asit Modi recently opened up about negativity surrounding the TMKOC, and once again clarified that Dilip is still part of the show. “Whenever there’s news about TMKOC, it grabs a lot of attention. Sometimes, even sensitive or misleading things are written about the show. But honestly, I don’t bother about it much. If I start responding to every rumour, it will never stop. Recently, Jethalal (Dilip Joshi ji) wasn’t seen on the show for a while because of his personal commitments. But that doesn’t mean he’s quit the show. It’s not always possible for the story to revolve around just one character. People start assuming things, but I stay focused on the storyline and ignore these rumours," he told ETimes.



Asit Modi on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return



Further, Asit also responded to Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return to the show. Acknowledging fans’ love for the character, he said that bringing back a character requires the right time, story and moment. It has been eight years since Disha was last seen on the show. Meanwhile, the show continues to dominate viewership charts despite her absence. Currently, the show is running on a ghost-themed storyline, keeping audiences glued.

