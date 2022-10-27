Tina Dabi's ex husband IAS Athar Aamir poses with wife Dr Mehreen Qazi in traditionals, netizens left swooning

IAS Athar Aamir Khan and Dr. Mehreen Qazi has taken over social media after getting married. The pair has been in the spotlight ever since their wedding because of their constant sharing of praise-generating photographs and videos.

Athar and Mehreen have once more shared lovely images, which many have praised greatly and in which they both appear to be quite content with their marriage. The couple is also showing their affection for one another through images and videos. The pair is shown in the photos wearing traditional attire. Athar is seen wearing a black sherwani and Mehreen multi-coloured suit.

More than 60,000 likes and several comments have been left on the photographs so far, challenging the Bollywood actress who is portraying Mehreen. Athar appears dashing in the photos, but Mehreen is just as glamorous as any Bollywood diva. In the pictures, fashionable Dr. Mehreen can be seen challenging the Bollywood star.